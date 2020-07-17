Cuyahoga County Continues to Use Hotline to Enforce Mask Mandate

    Cuyahoga County has been tracking complaints about people not wearing masks.
    CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Cuyahoga County has been under a mask mandate since last week when the Ohio Department of Health issued one for all counties at a Level 3 public emergency. 

The county has not been proactively enforcing the mandate, rather they’re relying on residents to file complaints. They’ve received more than 1,400 calls today with many coming from shopping malls, grocery stores and gas stations. Health Commissioner Terry Allan said the county and city health departments take it from there.

“We find most people are trying to comply, but where we see places that clearly they’re not, then we’re going to make referrals and work with our partners to address those,” he said.

Cuyahoga County is no longer on the watch list to become a Level 4 public emergency, although cases are still increasing.

