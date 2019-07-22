Crews Assess Damage After Heavy Rains Flood Parts of Wayne County

Fire crews in Wooster are assessing the damage after heavy rains swept through and flooded much of Wayne County Sunday. Wayne is one of 63 Ohio counties under a state of emergency because of damage from severe weather.

Parts of the county got as much as 5 inches of rain over a short period of time.

Wooster Fire Chief Barry Saley said dive teams from five Ohio counties were integral to rescue efforts.

“We rescued approximately 25 people from different structures that needed assistance exiting their houses or structures with boats through the dive team," he said. "Wooster Township Fire also facilitated the evacuation of approximately 400 residents from the Prairie Lane Campgrounds.”

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for those affected by flooding at Wooster Grace Brethren Church.  

In addition to damaging dozens of homes across the county, high waters took a wall off the side of the Wooster Moose Lodge.

Several roads leading into Wooster Township remain impassable.

Saley said no vehicle rescues were necessary. He appreciates that residents have obeyed calls to avoid driving into high water.

Tags: 
Flooding
Ohio Flooding
Wooster
Wayne County

