COVID-19 Poses Additional Risk to Black Pregnant Women

Greater Akron’s Full Term First Birthday is encouraging black pregnant women to be especially vigilant to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Very little is known about the impact of the virus on pregnancy or infants.

Akron’s Health Equity Ambassador Tamiyka Rose said she knows of one woman who tested positive before she even knew she was pregnant. A couple of months later, she is still having problems.

“She's still going to the emergency room, and she's tested negative. But she's still having underlying symptoms of COVID,'" Rose said, such as breathing problems.

The black infant mortality rate in Summit County is double the white rate.

