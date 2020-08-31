COVID-19 Poses Additional Risk to Black Pregnant Women

By 7 minutes ago
  • A photo of a pregnant woman sitting.
    Little is known about the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and infants.
    STORY BLOCKS

Greater Akron’s Full Term First Birthday is encouraging black pregnant women to be especially vigilant to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Very little is known about the impact of the virus on pregnancy or infants.

Akron’s Health Equity Ambassador Tamiyka Rose said she knows of one woman who tested positive before she even knew she was pregnant. A couple of months later, she is still having problems.

“She's still going to the emergency room, and she's tested negative. But she's still having underlying symptoms of COVID,'" Rose said, such as breathing problems.

The black infant mortality rate in Summit County is double the white rate.

Tomorrow we continue our focus on infant mortality, talking with a pregnant mother in Cleveland who recovered from the virus but is experiencing lasting challenges finding child care and paying her bills.

Tags: 
Full Term First Birthday Greater Akron
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic
Tamiyka Rose
Infant Mortality
Summit County
Cleveland

Related Content

Informed Communities: Empowering Black Women on Their Healthcare During Pregnancy

By Aug 13, 2020
screenshot of opening of informed communities video
Informed Communities

Infant mortality experts in Northeast Ohio are urging black families to become empowered about their healthcare, especially during pregnancy. As part of our informed communities reporting on infant mortality, we hear why it is important to advocate for yourself in the doctor’s office – and how to do that.