COVID-19 Deaths Increase in Ohio, DeWine Freezes Hiring in State Government

There are now 442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio in 46 counties. Six deaths have been reported in Stark, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin and Lucas counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Dr. Amy Acton, the director of ODH, said Monday it's likely there are clusters of cases in the state.

"We are very limited in our testing right now," Acton said. She added there are many pending test kits at private labs.

Acton said the age range for cases is now between less than one year old to 93 years old.

She wanted to make her message clear: "We are in a situation, in the short term, where we have to do everything in our power to get people to stay at home."

Ohio's stay-at-home order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday. This means residents should only be going outside of their homes for essential needs: groceries, gas, medicine, exercise, doctor visits and taking care of loved ones. Many businesses will close as well. To view what will stay open or closed, click here.

Many other states have implemented a similar order. Michigan, which has three times as many cases as Ohio, has an order going into effect Monday night as well. California is currently sheltering in place.

"I am very much aware of how much suffering is going on out there," DeWine said. "We have to protect life and that is the most important thing we can do. We will move away from this."

As for how the order will be enforced, the state is working out the details. DeWine did say that local law enforcement can issue citations because if residents break the order, "it is a violation of the law."

DeWine said to use common sense: just stay at home.

As the order is about to go into effect, DeWine said it will slow down commercial activity, which will slow down state revenue. He is issuing an order that will freeze hiring in the state government to reserve funds as much as possible. A freeze on new state contract services also takes effect immediately.

Acton touched on protective equipment for health care workers. She said there's still a shortage nationwide as well as in Ohio. She is working with the federal government to receive shipments.

"Local health departments ... we're getting that to you. But don't be surprised. Small boxes," Acton said. "We're getting everything we have out to you."

The American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association sent a letter to President Donald Trump Saturday calling on the administration to use the Defense Production Act to "increase the domestic production of medical supplies and equipment" that health care facilities and frontline workers need.

The Defense Production Act was signed during the Korean War and gives the president permission to demand higher production of much-needed supplies. Trump tweeted a few days before the letter was sent, saying he would only use it as a last resort.

Acton once again enouraged businesses and schools that don't need equipment like gloves or masks to donate them to local health agencies and hospitals.

DeWine and Acton spent most of the press conference encouraging residents and businesses to keep using safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The truth is, and people at home, please hear this: The most important thing we can all do is stay at home," Acton said.

Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's what has happened over the last few weeks: