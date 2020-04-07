COVID-19 Changes Passover for Many Ohioans

By 23 minutes ago
  • Seder kits
    Akron's Revere Road Synagogue distributed "Seder to go" kits to its congregation to help people celebrate Passover at home.
    Courtesy of Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin

The coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life. It’s changed how we interact with co-workers, family and friends. And for many in the Jewish community, it’s meant changes for celebrating Passover this year.

The beginning of Passover is marked by a Seder, or traditional feast.

For most Jews, this is a time of community to share in traditions. But self-isolation means many are having to adapt.

Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein, of Beth El Congregation in Akron, said many will hold Seders by videoconference.

"I've spoken with a lot of congregants who are having Zoom Seders with relatives who live across the country who they usually don’t have Seder with," Austerklein said. 

Akron's Revere Road Synagogue is making care packages for its congregants.

"This year we’ve been offering something called the 'Seder-to-go.' They can sign up online, and we prepare a little package for them with all the traditional foods we eat," Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin said. He also leads  Chabad of Akron/Canton

While many will use FaceTime or Skype to hold Seders with loved ones, Sasonkin said many in his congregation will practice traditional Judaism and go without technology for their Seders.

Tags: 
Passover
Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein
Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin
Seder
COVID-19
coronavirus

Related Content

Passover Celebrations Take Shape Differently To Work Around The Coronavirus

By editor 14 hours ago

Passover isn't just a holiday with a meal. The meal is the holiday. It's a ritual people make around the table. They gather to eat the same foods, tell the same stories, generation after generation.

"It's a moment of transmitting history, but also transmitting identity. Which is why it's so important to be with family," explains Rabbi Marisa James, director of social justice programming at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York.

At Least 5 Rabbis From Ultra-Orthodox N.J. Community Have Died From Coronavirus

By Mar 31, 2020

At least five rabbis from the close-knit ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood, N.J., have died in the past few days from coronavirus, reports from local media say.

Coronavirus Is Changing The Rituals Of Death For Many Religions

By , & 2 hours ago

For centuries, Hindus gathered to burn corpses on funeral pyres along the Ganges River. Jews received condolences at home during a seven-day mourning period. Muslims huddled together to wash the corpses of loved ones in Iraq and across the Arab world.

But global burial rituals are being dramatically changed by the coronavirus pandemic.