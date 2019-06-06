Couples Can Wed for Free at Summit County's First Annual Promises in the Park

  • a photo of newlyweds
    Newlyweds celebrate their marriage with a kiss.
    HOPE MOORE / CREATIVE COMMONS

Couples in the Akron-area can have a June wedding or vow renewal for free in a local park. Summit County Probate Court will be hosting a group outdoor wedding on June 28th at Goodyear Heights Metro Park. Summit County Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer will be overseeing the event called Promises in the Park.

“We are delighted to be able to bring people together in June which is the time many people like to get married anyways to be able to have a wedding for them in a gorgeous setting right here in Summit County. And, we are excited to think that they’ll get to enjoy nature at the same time they get to start a new beginning in their life,” Judge Stormer said.

Summit County Outreach Specialist Lisa Mansfield said the Metro Parks will provide sapling trees for newlyweds in honor of their marriage.

"It's a nice way to recognize that every year you can go out and see how much your tree has grown along with the years of your marriage," Mansfield said.

The event will be free-of-charge, however, couples must be registered prior to the marital service in order to participate. The registration can be completed by contacting Summit Metroparks at (330) 867-5511. Or, couples can register online.

