Countryside Farmers' Market to Return to Akron's Highland Square

Despite a disappointing season last year, the Countryside Farmers' Market at Highland Square in Akron will be back this summer. Market manager Serena Jones attributed last year’s lack of activity to the weather, saying it rained almost every Thursday the market was open. Jones said the decision to return was mission driven.

Jones on bringing the farmers' market back

“We didn’t want to see that community be without an access point to fresh, local food," Jones said. "Intrinsic in our mission is connecting people, food and land. And that market has a special place in that community, and it’s got a history there. And we just didn’t want to give up on that.”

The market will be “zero waste” for the first time this year, making an effort to recycle and compost as much of the materials used as possible.

SNAP benefits are accepted at every Countryside farmer’s market, and they offer a program called Produce Perks. The nutrition incentive program matches up to $20 in tokens used to purchase fruits and vegetables.

Vendor applications will be open from Feb. 14 to March 27. The market will be open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays from June 4 to Aug. 27.