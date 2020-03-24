Coronavirus Orders Issued by Ohio

In response to the spread of COVID-19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton have signed numerous public health and executive orders since March 14 to attempt to stop the spread and keep Ohioans safe.

Below is a list of every order issued by Ohio with respect to the coronavirus.

Declaring a State of Emergency

Date issued: March 14, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

A state of emergency is declared for the state of Ohio. The Department of Health will create and require the use of diagnostic and treatment guidelines and provide them to healthcare providers. The Department of Health will issue guidelines for private businesses if necessary. State agencies shall develop and implement measures to prevent the public health threat. People who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for essential consumer goods should contact the office of the Ohio Attorney General.

Limiting and/or Prohibiting Mass Gatherings in the State of Ohio

Date issued: March 14, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Mass gatherings of 100 people or more are prohibited. This does not include places where 100 or more people may be in transit, ie. airports, bus or train stations, etc., or offices, schools, stores or any other place a lot of people may be present but typically not within an arm’s length of one another. Athletic events do not need to be cancelled so long as spectators are excluded. This does not apply to the media or religious gatherings.

Limiting Access to Ohio’s Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities

Date issued: March 14, 2020

All nursing homes and similar facilities must restrict access to absolutely necessary personnel only. Residents are only able to have one visitor a day, unless it is an end of life situation. Personnel must be screened for COVID-19 each time they enter the home. Homes must have as few points of entry as possible, with the Ohio Department of Health recommending one point of entry. The only people allowed to enter the homes must have federal or state issued identification and provide a business phone number and an address. The homes must log this information for six months. Residents are allowed to be discharged but must go through the above protocol to be allowed back inside.

Requiring Health Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities

Date issued: March 14, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Individuals must be screened for COVID-19 prior to admission to state operated psychiatric hospitals or Department of Youth Services facilities.

Closing All K-12 Schools in the State of Ohio

Date issued: March 14, 2020

Ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 3, 2020

All school buildings that provide K-12 education must be closed to students by 12:01 a.m. on March 17. This does not include administration, teachers, staff, vendors or contractors. The administration for each school will determine the appropriate level of staffing during the closure. This does not apply to voting, Ohio Department of Education licensed school aged childcare programs, day care, food services, housing of students, health services, charitable work or any activity sponsored by the local health department.

Emergency Amendment of Rules 5101:2-12-18, 5101:2-13-18, and 5101:2-16-10 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Date issued: March 14, 2020

Ends 120 days from the effective date of the emergency rules or upon adoptions of the rules through the normal JCARR process, whichever is sooner

Amendment to rules 5101:2-12-18, 5101:2-13-18 and 5101:2-16-10 of the Ohio Administrative Code is deemed necessary. Procedures prescribed by section 119. 03 of the Ohio Revised Code with respect to the adoption or amendment of the specified rule will be suspended and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will be permitted to amend the rule.

Limiting Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities

Date issued: March 15, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Jails and detention facilities must restrict access only to personnel who are absolutely necessary. No visitors of detainees are allowed. People allowed in the facilities must be screened for COVID-19 every time they enter the facility. Facilities must only admit people who have federal or state sponsored identification, other satisfactory identification or are a known person and provide a business phone number and address, which the facility must log for at least six months.

Limiting the Sale of Food and Beverages, Liquor, Beer and Wine to Carry Out and Delivery Only

Date issued: March 15, 2020

Liquor, beer and wine and food and beverage sales are restricted to carry out and delivery only. No onsite consumption is allowed. This order does not apply to food service in health care facilities or catering. Lines at these establishments must maintain social distancing standards when possible. This shall take affect at 9 p.m. March 15, 2020.

Amended Reporting Requirements for 2019 Novel Coronavirus Under Ohio Revised Code 3701. 14 and 3701.23

Date issued: March 16, 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a disease of major public concern. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 must be reported immediately as a Class A disease pursuant to the local health district. Reports shall be by the physician, the person in charge of the hospital, clinic or other institution, the person in charge of any laboratory or any individual with knowledge of a person suffering from COVID-19. Physicians and healthcare providers must immediately contact their governing health jurisdiction for the most current case definition and guidance on COVID-19. Local health districts that have confirmed cases must report them to the Ohio Department of Health.

Amended Order Limiting Access to Ohio’s Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities

Date issued: March 17, 2020

No visitors are allowed in nursing homes or similar facilities unless it is an end of life situation.

Closing Polling Locations in the State of Ohio on Tuesday March 17, 2020

Date issued: March 17, 2020

Polling locations must be closed on March 17, 2020.

Amended Order to Limit and/or Prohibit Mass Gatherings and the Closure of Venues in the State of Ohio

Date issued: March 17, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Mass gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited. This order prohibits bowling alleys, health clubs/fitness centers/workout facilities/gyms/yoga studios, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, movie theaters and all performance theaters, public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities from remaining open.

Director’s Order for the Management of Nonessential Surgeries and Procedures Throughout Ohio

Date issued: March 17, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Effective 5 p.m. March 18, 2020, all nonessential surgeries and procedures that utilized PPE should not be conducted. Facilities must eliminate nonessential individuals from surgery and procedure rooms and patient care areas. Every hospital and outpatient surgery or procedure provider shall establish an internal governance structure to ensure this order is followed.

Lifting Certain Unemployment Compensation Benefit Restrictions During an Emergency

Date issued: March 17, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Unemployed workers will include those asked by medical professionals or an employer to be isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19. People who are totally or partially unemployed will not have to serve a waiting period before receiving unemployment insurance. Any benefit paid on these unemployment claims will not be charged to the employer but will be charged to a mutualized account. Penalties for late reporting and payments will be waived for employers affected by COVID-19.

Establishing a Temporary Pandemic Child Care License and Emergency Adoption of Rule 5101:2-12-02.1 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Job and Familuy Services

Date issued: March 17, 2020

Ends 120 days from the effective date of the emergency rules or upon the adoption of the rules through the normal JCARR process, whichever is sooner

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services must issue a new, temporary license for temporary pandemic child care to provide for parents providing essential services.

The Emergency Adoption of Rule 5160-1-21 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Medicaid and the Emergency Amendment of Rule 5122-29-31 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Date issued: March 19, 2020

Ends 120 days from the effective date of the emergency rules or upon the adoption of the rules through the normal JCARR process, whichever is sooner

An emergency exists requiring the immediate adoption of rule 5160-1-21 of the Ohio Administrative Code and the immediate amendment of rule 5122-29-31 of the Ohio Administrative Code. The Ohio Department of Medicaid and Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will be allowed to adopt and amend the rules.

Director’s Order to Cease Business Operations at Hair Salons, Day Spas, Nail Salons, Barber Shops, Tattoo Parlors, Body Piercing Locations, Tanning Facilities and Massage Therapy Locations

Date issued: March 20, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Effective immediately all hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities and massage therapy locations must close. This order applies to services delivered in a customer’s home or in the home of the license.

Director’s Order to Close Facilities Providing Older Adult Day Care Services and Senior Centers

Date issued: March 21, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Effective close of business March 23, 2020, all adult day care services and senior centers must close.

Director’s Order to Prohibit Adult Day Support or Vocational Habilitation Services in a Congregate Setting

Date issued: March 21, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Effective 9 p.m. March 24, 2020, all adult day support or vocational habilitation services for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities cannot be provided in a congregate setting. This order does not stop people with intellectual or developmental disabilities from receiving services in residential settings. This order does not close adult day support or vocation habilitation services buildings to administration, staff, vendors or contractors. The administration of each building will decide what staffing is necessary. Adult day support and vocation habilitation providers who are still able to operate under this order must limit personnel to those who are absolutely necessary. Personnel who is absolutely necessary must be screened for COVID-19 every time they enter the facility.

Order to Cease Business Operations and Close Venues

Date issued: March 21, 2020

In effect until the State of Emergency declared by the Governor no longer exists

Effective immediately, all indoor family entertainment businesses and venues, any establishment whose primary business is operating any adult or child skill based amusement machine, no chance pre-reveal games or any other amusement machines or other games where there is a possibility of winning prizes in any form and all dance studios are closed.

Director’s Stay at Home Order

Date issued: March 22, 2020

Ends at 11:59 p.m. April 6, 2020

Citizens must stay at home. Nonessential business operations must cease. All public or private gatherings outside of a single household are prohibited. Only essential travel and essential activities are permitted. Elderly people and people with compromised immune systems should take extra precautions. Individuals may leave their residence to access or work for healthcare and public health operations, human services operations and essential infrastructure. Essential government functions are exempt from this order. People must follow social distancing requirements. This shall take effect at 11:59 March 23, 2020.

