Coronavirus In Ohio: Six Bars Cited For Violating Liquor Sale Curfew

By 52 minutes ago
  • Pixabay
Originally published on August 10, 2020 9:58 am

Over the weekend, the Ohio Investigative Unit cited several bars for violating the state's emergency COVID-19 rule banning the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

Burnzie's Old Trail in Columbus, Tempe Taco in Reynoldsbug, Layne's Lounge in New Carlisle, Kings Grill in Lebanon, Moose Lodge in Waverly and Wayne County Speedway in Orville all received administrative citations.

Doodle McKee has owned Layne’s Lounge for about five years. He says the economic impact of COVID-19 has been tough, because it’s a small-town bar and most of the patrons are locals.

On Saturday night, two state agents purchased beer after the 10 p.m. restriction time.

"We pay for a liquor license to serve up until 2:00 or 2:30, and now we're not able to do that," McKee says. "It's just frustrating. I feel like there are bigger issues in our area than our little place staying open."

McKee says the bar’s peak hours are after 11:00 p.m.

Layne's Lounge received a warning for the violation. But if they're found in violation of the rule again, the bar could face fines or even have its liquor license revoked. 

