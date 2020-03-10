Coronavirus In Ohio: Live Coverage

WOSU is providing updates about the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Ohio. Find the most recent news and information below.



Ohio by the numbers, according to the Ohio Department of Health:

0 reports of COVID-19 related deaths

3 confirmed cases of COVID-19

15 people waiting for test results

255 people under health supervision

If you think you have coronavirus, or have questions about the disease, Ohio's coronavirus call center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The hotline number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have provided a list of answers to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus. Here are the latest numbers on the outbreak in the United States.

Tuesday, March 10

Secretary Of State Frank LaRose orders all 88 counties to move polling places away from nursing homes and residential senior citizen facilities. The order affects 128 polling places.

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels all domestic and international travel for students and staff until June.

Monday, March 9

Ohio State University suspends in-person classes through at least March 30.

Gov. Mike DeWine declares a state of emergency.

Ohio confirms first three cases of COVID-19 in the state. All three patients live in Cuyahoga County and are in their mid-50s.

Sunday, March 9

Ohio begins conducting its own tests for coronavirus.

Thursday, March

The Ohio Department of Health issues public health order barring spectators from attending the Arnold Sports Festival, except for the finals.

Tuesday, March 3