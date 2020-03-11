Coronavirus In Ohio: DeWine Plans To Limit Mass Gatherings

Gov. Mike DeWine says he will issue a public order limiting mass gatherings as part of a state effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.



DeWine said at a press conference Wednesday that the order has not been drafted yet, but could come as soon as Thursday.

The order will ban spectators at major sports events, such as Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Blue Jackets games, as well as the upcoming NCAA March Madness tournaments in Dayton and Cleveland. DeWine said that members of the media will still be allowed to attend.

"There is a new, big, huge risk in your life," DeWine said. "You never thought it was coming. I never thought it was coming. But it's here. And you better calculate that risk."

DeWine previously advised all indoor athletic events to be held without spectators and discouraged people from attending large gatherings. The Ohio High School Athletic Association followed suit, announcing it would limit attendees at regional and state championships, but the Blue Jackets and other professional sports organizations said they wouldn't cancel their games.

The governor said Wednesday that organizations "quite frankly need" an command from the government in order to cancel their events. DeWine said he wasn't sure how long the order would last.

"Any big gathering of people really should not occur," DeWine said.

Ohio's health department will also limit visitations at nursing homes and senior residence centers to one person per days. The facilities will be required to maintain a log of all visitors, who must have their temperature taken and undergo a health screening.

DeWine said officials are not yet planning to close K-12 schools, but says if needed, his office will work with the state legislature to waive testing requirements.

Coronavirus In Ohio: Live Coverage

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health director Amy Acton said a 53-year-old male from Stark County tested positive despite having no travel history outside the U.S., meaning he is the first case of community spread in the state.

The patient has been hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center, and health officials are investigating a number of contacts he may have had.

"I think we're all, as citizens, coming into an increasing dawning of the situation," Acton said.

Another 24 people are being investigated, while 21 test results have come back negative.

In Cuyahoga County, three people remain in isolation at home. Acton says they're currently being monitored, and more than 100 people are being contacted about potential interactions. Six health care workers at University Hospitals are also being monitored, as are workers at Mercy.

Hours before DeWine's announcement, the World Health Organization officially declared coronavirus a global pandemic. Acton called this a "once in 50 years" situation, and said their goal is to prevent overwhelming the health care system by slowing the disease's spread.

Earlier this week, the governor declared a state of emergency. Ohio State University and numerous other colleges around the state canceled in-person classes.

The Ohio Department of Health makes the following recommendations to protect yourself from illness:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Ohio's coronavirus call center is open to answer questions from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The hotline number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.

This article will be updated with more information as the story develops.

