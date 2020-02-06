Coronavirus Concerns Cause Ohio Universities to Limit Travel to China

By Jenny Hamel 3 minutes ago
  • photo of Kent State
    Kent State, University of Akron, Case Western Reserve and Cleveland State are all restricting travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
    KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Due to fears of coronavirus, three Case Western Reserve University students who were studying abroad in China will not finish out the academic year there. 

The Case Western undergrads are part of a year-long study program in China. They were on winter break when the university learned of the novel coronavirus. One student was already in the U.S. The other two were in Taiwan. The university helped those students get back to the country.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State University, The University of Akron and Kent State University are restricting school sponsored travel to China. 

“Right now we don’t have any Kent State students doing study abroad in China, but we’ll continue to monitor what this means for the families of the Chinese students that are here and will continue to take our cues from the CDC and the State Department,” said Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield.

Mansfield says the university will revisit the travel policy in March.  

Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

"Really just out of an abundance of caution, we’ve issued a temporary restriction on any university sponsored travel to China and these restrictions will be in place at least through about March when we’ll re-evaluate and see where we are," Mansfield said. 

Tags: 
coronavirus
Kent State University
Cleveland State University

Related Content

Ohio Investigating Another Possible Case Of Coronavirus

By Feb 5, 2020

The Ohio Dept. of Health is investigating another potential case of novel coronavirus. The agency reiterates the risk to Ohioans of contracting the disease remains low and there are no confirmed cases in the state.

Miami University Students Test Negative For Coronavirus, CDC Confirms

By Feb 2, 2020

Two Miami University students do not have the novel coronavirus, the Ohio Health Department confirmed Sunday night.