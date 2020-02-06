Coronavirus Concerns Cause Ohio Universities to Limit Travel to China

Due to fears of coronavirus, three Case Western Reserve University students who were studying abroad in China will not finish out the academic year there.

Universities are restricting travel to China.

The Case Western undergrads are part of a year-long study program in China. They were on winter break when the university learned of the novel coronavirus. One student was already in the U.S. The other two were in Taiwan. The university helped those students get back to the country.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State University, The University of Akron and Kent State University are restricting school sponsored travel to China.

“Right now we don’t have any Kent State students doing study abroad in China, but we’ll continue to monitor what this means for the families of the Chinese students that are here and will continue to take our cues from the CDC and the State Department,” said Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield.

Mansfield says the university will revisit the travel policy in March.

