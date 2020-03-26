Coronavirus Changes Bill Settles EdChoice Voucher Dispute - For Now

By 31 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler
Originally published on March 25, 2020 8:02 pm

The legislation making changes across a variety of state policies because of coronavirus also settled an issue that lawmakers had been struggling with for months. That’s the question of how many students would qualify next school year for the state’s largest private school voucher program.

The legislation freezes the number of EdChoice buildings at 517, the same number as this school year – though new rules on criteria for determining whether a building was failing and the students were EdChoice eligible were supposed to have that number soaring to over 1200.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he understands families who were hoping for the bigger list are disappointed, but this is the right resolution.

“The portal never opened, and so they’ve never been granted that voucher," Householder said.

Lawmakers had delayed the window to apply for EdChoice from February 1 to April 1.

The legislation does allow siblings, incoming kindergarten students and students going into high school to get vouchers if their building is on the current list.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
EdChoice vouchers
school funding
private schools

Related Content

House, Senate Disagreement Leads to Stalemate on EdChoice Vouchers

By Feb 26, 2020
/ THE OHIO CHANNEL

The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building performance-based program EdChoice, while the other wants to phase it out. Gov. Mike DeWine explained how he plans to address the leaders of both chambers in what could be a high-stakes meeting with the House Speaker and Senate President.

DeWine to Meet with Legislative Leaders on EdChoice School Voucher Fix

By Feb 24, 2020
photo of mike dewine
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for a meeting with the state's top leaders in the Senate and House to come up with a resolution on school vouchers. For weeks, the future of the EdChoice program has been the topic of hot debate. Now, with a deadline approaching, DeWine wants to strike a compromise with one top priority. 

The EdChoice scholarship system grants student vouchers based on school academic performance. The list of schools deemed to be failing is about to more than double from about 500 to 1,200.

EdChoice Parents Show Support for Ohio Senate Plan

By Feb 15, 2020
Rudie Wright – parent at St. Lawrence School
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came together to speak out for one of the two plans being debated by lawmakers. A resolution needs to be agreed on before the EdChoice application process opens April 1.