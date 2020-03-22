Controversy Over Whether Order Stopping Elective Surgery Applies To Abortion Clinics

By 1 hour ago
  • Legal abortion supporters and opponents
    Legal abortion supporters and opponents
    Jo Ingles
Originally published on March 21, 2020 8:22 pm

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is ordering abortion clinics to stop all non-essential procedures. Those facilities are fighting back, saying their services are essential.



Yost sent letters to Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio and the Women’s Med Center of Dayton, telling them to immediately stop performing non-essential and elective surgical abortions.

 

Predictably, Ohio Right to Life praised that move.

 

But organizations that support legal abortion say it’s politically motivated and that their services are essential.

 

When asked whether abortion clinics are affected under his order issued a few days ago to stop non-essential surgeries, Gov Mike DeWine responded this way:

 


“I would refer people to look at that order. I’m going to let it go at that," DeWine says.


 

DeWine’s order said hospitals can continue to perform surgeries that preserve life and limb, relieve deterioration of a patient’s health or prevent severe symptoms. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Abortion
Dave Yost

Related Content

Telemedicine Doctors Face Abortion Restriction Under Proposed Legislation

By Jan 21, 2020
a photo of a doctor talking to a patient via computer
AGENTURFOTOGRAFIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

The percentage of medication induced abortions has been increasing each year. In 2018, about 30% of all abortions tracked by the Ohio Department of Health were medication induced. 

Now, a bill to prevent doctors from using telemedicine to provide abortion-inducing drugs has been introduced. But  backers of the bill don't know of any cases where that is happening in Ohio right now.

Cincinnati Abortion Clinic Gets Resources to Stay Open

By Jan 11, 2020
a photo of abortion supporters in front of the statehouse
SAM ABERLE / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The operators of a Cincinnati abortion clinic that recently lost the variance it needs to stay open believe the problem has been resolved.

Justice Department Defends Ohio's Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

By Gabe Rosenberg Jan 24, 2020

The federal government is defending Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion ban in court.

Telemedicine Abortion Bill Passes Ohio Senate

By Mar 4, 2020
photo of doctor
AGENTURFOTOGRAFIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

Patients in rural areas who find it difficult to access a doctor in person can often use two-way conferences with doctors via computers. The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that bans doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion inducing drugs. 

State Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) says doctors need to see patients in person because abortion inducing drugs can be dangerous.

“It’s not about limiting access. It’s about the safety of that woman.”