Contract Negotiations between UAW and GM Will Decide the Fate of the Lordstown Plant

  • GM Lordstown plant
    The Lordstown General Motors plant has been closed since March 2019. However, contract negotiations could change everything.
Autoworkers in Lordstown are hopeful as national contract negotiations are underway with General Motors Co. GM and the United Auto Works are to begin talks Tuesday on a new 4-year deal.

UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green said leaders of the national union told him they will do their best to get a product for the shuttered Lordstown plant.

“I know that’s going to be something that they’re talking about. I’m not giving up hope on those guys," Green said. "They’re very well-skilled negotiators. And my hope is that they can bring that product here and get some justice for our members and our community."

More than 1,000 workers accepted transfers to other GM facilities, he said. The current contract will expire Sept. 14.

