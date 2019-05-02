Conservative Groups Voice Objections to Nuclear Energy Bailout Bill

By 11 minutes ago
  • photo of Perry plants
    House lawmakers are considering a bailout to help the state's nuclear power plants, including the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, Ohio.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

House lawmakers are working on possible changes to a bill that would bail out nuclear plants while repealing the state’s green energy standards on utilities. The measure could dole out more than $150 million to Ohio’s two nuclear plants. The bill is collecting a variety of opponents that don’t usually take the same side.

Conservative groups have joined environmental groups in voicing their objections to the energy bill - albeit for different reasons.

Micah Derry with Americans for Prosperity Ohio said the bill is an unfair bailout.

Derry said bills like this one give capitalism a bad name. “Policies that have led to hundreds of thousands of students on university campuses across the United States to believe that capitalism is a fraud, a fake, and a failure," he said. "It is because they’ve been told, and observed that such cronyism and corporate welfare is actually capitalism.” 

The conservative Buckeye Institute and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce also have concerns with the nuclear subsidies but do support a repeal of the alternative energy standards. 

Tags: 
Americans for Prosperity
Ohio Chamber of Commerce
Buckeye Institute
nuclear bailout
Perry Nuclear Power Plant

Related Content

Conservative Group Criticizes 'Pork Spending' in DeWine's Proposed Budget

By Apr 10, 2019
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A conservative think tank has put out a list of ways it thinks Gov. Mike DeWine is wasting $2.5 billion in his proposed budget. It's the latest edition of what’s called the “Piglet Book”.

Tax Loopholes in DeWine's Proposed Budget Concern Political Researchers

By Apr 19, 2019
photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There are no tax cuts in Gov. Mike DeWine’s first budget. Lawmakers may change that when they introduce their version of it soon. But they probably won’t change the $19.2 billion in tax credits and loopholes in it. Two politically opposite researchers are concerned about those tax breaks.