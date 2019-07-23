Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Says New Energy Bill Will Be a Challenge for Growth

Ohio’s new energy bill is a step in the wrong direction, according to Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who chairs an energy and water subcommittee in the U. S. House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a $1 billion dollar bailout to help FirstEnergy Solutions continue to operate two nuclear plants in Ohio.

Kaptur, who’s from Toledo and represents the area around the Davis-Besse nuclear plant, is not against helping the nuclear plants. But she said their unprofitability is a national problem facing 25% of the nation’s nuclear facilities and should have been dealt with at the federal level by the current administration.

She said Ohio is saddled now with an energy policy that amounts to a death wish for growth.

Kaptur on difficulty of remaining competitive

“The problem is that as you look at a region to invest in, we look less innovative. We look less inclusive. We look less creative," she said. "And companies are looking to invest in places that have their act together and are looking at energy and the full portfolio of choices therein as we build a new energy future for our country.”

Kaptur called the new legislation a bandaid that fails to properly support emerging energy industries, especially wind which she says is the fastest growing segment of the energy market.