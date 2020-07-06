Community Legal Aid Works to Bring Clarity as Eviction Moratorium Ends

By 1 hour ago
  • courthouse gavel
    The federal CARES Act eviction moratorium is ending, leaving confusion in its wake.
    CREATIVE COMMONS

The federal CARES ACT moratorium on evictions for people in subsidized housing, which was established during the pandemic, is set to expire soon.And that’s causing confusion among renters and courts alike. 

Throughout the pandemic, some courts closed during the pandemic, others stayed open holding Zoom hearings, which has added to the confusion.

John Petit heads up Community Legal Aid’s housing and consumer programs across eight counties. Petit says they recently sent clarification on eviction dates to the courts and have also been helping large landlords in the region understand the law.

“Nobody can be evicted that is in any kind of subsidized housing no sooner than July 25," Petit said. "However, you can’t give a notice to vacate before that time and the notice you have to give is a 30 day notice and so that really puts it back to August 25.”

Community Legal Aid has been preparing, Petit said, for “an avalanche of evictions” to be issued as unemployment benefits run out, courts reopen and the federal eviction moratorium ends.

Community Legal Aid offers an array of types of assistance to those facing eviction, not just people living in subsidized housing.

Visit the website to gain access to the eviction toolkit and free weekly ZOOM calls where tenants can ask questions. Call the legal help hotline at 800-998-9454 or apply for legal assistance online.

 

