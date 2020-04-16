Community Invited to Submit Encouraging Words for Display on Towpath Trail

By Abigail Bottar Apr 16, 2020
  • photo of the towpath trail
    The submissions will be displayed along the Towpath Trail.
    JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is asking community members to submit encouraging messages and pictures to be placed along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition president Dan Rice says the idea sprang from conversations about showing community support for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign also aims to allow community members to express their gratitude in artistic ways.

So far, Rice says the support from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It appears to be having the desired impact that we had hoped to achieve and that is to really send positive messages and gratitude to our essential workers while at the same time people who are actually walking along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail give them also hope and inspiration.”

Submissions should be a text, PNG or PDF and can be sent to akroncivicommons@gmail.com by Friday. 

Rice hopes to start putting up the signs early next week.

coronavirus
COVID-19
Towpath Trail

