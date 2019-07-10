Committee to Begin Studying Ohio Transportation

    The Road to Our Future study committee will look at Ohio transportation.
Three Northeast Ohio representatives will be part of a legislative committee studying how to improve transportation in Ohio. 

The Road to Our Future Study Committee will contain a total of ten members--five from the House and five from the Senate. 

The committee will create a report on how best to utilize the nearly $870 million in revenue generated by the 10.5 cent gas tax increase that took effect July 1. Representative Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) said they will work to address needs for both public and private transportation.

“We may be able to provide specific recommendations to help improve the utilization of our road systems as well as the operational efficiencies of the agencies that are responsible for maintaining, building and servicing those roads,” Greenspan said.

Other House members appointed to serve on the committee include Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland), Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood), Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) and Jon Cross (R-Kenton).

The creation of the committee was mandated in the transportation budget approved by the legislature in April. The budget bill calls for eliminating the front license plate requirement in Ohio by next summer. The committee will look into advanced technology as a replacement.

The group has 18 months to complete its work.  

Ohio gas tax
Dave Greenspan

