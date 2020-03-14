Cleveland's Top Hospitals Join Forces to Offer COVID-19 Testing

Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday Cleveland Clinic patients will be able to have a drive-through COVID-19 test with a doctor's order.

The Clinic and University Hospitals (UH) announced Saturday morning that they are partnering to offer the service to the community.

Drive through testing with a doctor's order will be available Monday for UH patients.

The testing site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It is located in the garage of the jointly-owned W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.

By partnering, the two healthcare providers say they can increase the ability to get results more quickly and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio.

“The entire health care community is coming together by responding with tremendous unity, everyone is looking at us to do what is right, and we will,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO, Cleveland Clinic. “We are working together to optimize our preparations by standing together as a team to meet the demands of our patients, our families and our communities.”

“We are fortunate to live in an area where the health care institutions have a history of coming together for the greater good of the community,” said Thomas F. Zenty, III, CEO of University Hospitals. “Most recently we showcased this cooperation with our collective response to the region’s opioid epidemic and now we are joining forces again to ensure our neighbors receive necessary and timely care to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Only patients with a doctor's order will be offered testing at this location. People who have symptoms but do not have a doctor's order can begin a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their UH or Cleveland Clinic primary care physician.

Patients with a doctor's order will present it when they pull in to the drive-through location. They can remain in their vehicle while the sample for testing is collected. Samples will then be sent to UH and Cleveland Clinic labs where results should be known within a day. No co-pays will be charged for these tests and any patient can be tested regardless of their ability to pay.