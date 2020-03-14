Cleveland's Top Hospitals Join Forces to Offer COVID-19 Testing

By & Sarah Taylor 1 hour ago
  • a photo of doctors
    Physicians from Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals announce plans to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing Saturday morning.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday Cleveland Clinic patients will be able to have a drive-through COVID-19 test with a doctor's order. 

The Clinic and University Hospitals (UH) announced Saturday morning that they are partnering to offer the service to the community.

Drive through testing with a doctor's order will be available Monday for UH patients. 

The testing site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It is located in the garage of the jointly-owned W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.

Drive through testing is located at 10524 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland in the garage of the jointly owned W.O. Walker building. Patients must have a doctor's order to be tested. They can remain in their vehicle while the sample is taken. The hospitals expect results will be available within a day.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

By partnering, the two healthcare providers say they can increase the ability to get results more quickly and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio.

“The entire health care community is coming together by responding with tremendous unity, everyone is looking at us to do what is right, and we will,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO, Cleveland Clinic. “We are working together to optimize our preparations by standing together as a team to meet the demands of our patients, our families and our communities.”

“We are fortunate to live in an area where the health care institutions have a history of coming together for the greater good of the community,” said Thomas F. Zenty, III, CEO of University Hospitals. “Most recently we showcased this cooperation with our collective response to the region’s opioid epidemic and now we are joining forces again to ensure our neighbors receive necessary and timely care to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Only patients with a doctor's order will be offered testing at this location. People who have symptoms but do not have a doctor's order can begin a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their UH or Cleveland Clinic primary care physician.

Patients with a doctor's order will present it when they pull in to the drive-through location. They can remain in their vehicle while the sample for testing  is collected. Samples will then be sent to UH and Cleveland Clinic labs where results should be known within a day. No co-pays will be charged for these tests and any patient can be tested regardless of their ability to pay. 

Related Content

As The Pandemic Spreads, Will There Be Enough Ventilators?

By 5 hours ago

As the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads across the United States, there are continuing concerns among hospitals, public health experts and government leaders that hospital intensive care units would be hard-pressed to handle a surge in seriously ill patients.

A key limiting factor to being able to provide good care, they say, is the number of ventilation machines — ventilators — a hospital has on hand to help the most seriously ill patients breathe.

Coronavirus Symptoms: Defining Mild, Moderate And Severe

By & Fran Kritz 18 hours ago

Mild.

Moderate.

Serious.

Severe or extreme.

These are some of the adjectives being used to describe the symptoms displayed by patients with COVID-19. Vice President Pence used them in his remarks to the nation this week:

"Some — some large percentage have mild flu symptoms; some have serious flu symptoms."

At this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is not a standard definition of what symptoms are associated with these designations.

Cleveland Clinic Can Now Test For Coronavirus

By Marlene Harris-Taylor Mar 13, 2020

Updated 5:00 pm on Thursday March 12, 2020

Cleveland Clinic can now test for the coronavirus without sending specimens to an outside lab.

Clinic officials called this a game changer because they can now get tests results in hours, instead of waiting days.  The clinic’s pathology lab director Brian Rubin said they are able to run about 500 specimens a day and hope to ramp up to 1000 per day by next week.