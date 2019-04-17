Cleveland Science Organizations Formalize Collaboration with CWRU

  • a photo of the natural history museum
    The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is one of three local science organizations to formalize a partnership with Case Western Reserve University.
    ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

A new collaboration between four science organizations in Cleveland will give students greater research opportunities.

The Holden Aboretum, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo have signed affiliation agreements with Case Western Reserve University’s biology department.

The History Museum’s Director of Research and Collections Gavin Svenson said undergraduate and graduate level biology students will be partaking in research level training with these institutions.

“The goals are really to increase the amount of student involvement within the partner institutions and to give Case Western more access to these regional institutions. Which have a different set and unique set of resources available to them," Svenson said.

The agreement came after three years of planning and will last for five years.

