Cleveland RTA Announces Coronavirus Sanitation Policy

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will begin a new sanitation policy Monday to combat public concerns about the coronavirus. RTA staff will use a disinfectant recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to sanitize all buses at least once every 24 hours, and rail cars every 72 hours.

RTA spokeswoman Linda Scardilli-Krecic says the RTA worked with the Cleveland Health Department and Centers for Disease Control to develop the plan and will update it as they receive more guidance. She says their main concern is reassuring their riders that it is safe to use their system, and they are working to keep their workers and vehicles clean.

Krecic on motivation to create policy

Krecic says the RTA is also counting on riders to do their part to keep each other safe by washing their hands often and covering coughs and sneezes.