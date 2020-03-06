Cleveland RTA Announces Coronavirus Sanitation Policy

By 23 seconds ago
  • Picture of a Cleveland RTA bus
    The RTA in Cleveland is implementing a more rigorous sanitation policy because of coronavirus concerns.
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will begin a new sanitation policy Monday to combat public concerns about the coronavirus. RTA staff will use a disinfectant recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to sanitize all buses at least once every 24 hours, and rail cars every 72 hours.

RTA spokeswoman Linda Scardilli-Krecic says the RTA worked with the Cleveland Health Department and Centers for Disease Control to develop the plan and will update it as they receive more guidance. She says their main concern is reassuring their riders that it is safe to use their system, and they are working to keep their workers and vehicles clean.

Krecic says the RTA is also counting on riders to do their part to keep each other safe by washing their hands often and covering coughs and sneezes.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Greater Cleveland RTA
Cleveland
Public Health

Related Content

State Health Department Director Says More Big Decisions to Come Regarding Coronavirus

By Mar 5, 2020
photo of Amy Acton and Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, but the state department of health reports three people now under investigation.  

Along with those three people under investigation, there have been seven people who were tested and are negative for the coronavirus disease COVID-19, and 255 people are or have been in self quarantine.

Ohio Department of Health Urges Diligence in Preventing Spread of Germs

By Mar 4, 2020
photo of amy acton and mike dewine
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine has set up a statewide health advisory group to come up with strategies to deal with the potential spread of the coronavirus. There are currently no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus in Ohio. And while public health officials say it's only a matter of time, they are still urging people to take preventive measures. 

Department of Health Director Amy Acton says coronavirus will eventually make its way to Ohio. She says its arrival is imminent. But that hasn't stopped the state from diligently working to block the potential spread of the virus.

Morning Headlines: 3 Ohioans Being Tested for COVID-19; ODH Receives Testing Kit

By & 7 hours ago

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 6: