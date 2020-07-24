The Cleveland Roots of One of the Great Lakes' Deadliest Shipwrecks

  • photo of Eastland newspaper ad
    The SS Eastland had several safety issues before it capsized on July 24, 1915. During its time running between Cleveland and Cedar Point, it listed so severely that the owners took out ads to tell the public that riding on the Eastland was safe.
    MOSHMAN PRODUCTIONS

Political corruption, moneyed influence, and Cedar Point are all part of a new documentary about one of the Great Lakes’ worst maritime disasters, which happened 105 years ago today.

Eastland: The Shipwreck That Shook America” is about the ship that capsized in Chicago in 1915, killing 844 people. Prior to that, it was used for many years as a ferry between Cleveland and Cedar Point.

Producer Chuck Coppola said even then, safety issues were apparent -- such as during a 1907 voyage for Sherwin-Williams’ annual picnic.

“The ship listed so heavily, passengers refused to take the ship back. They were so afraid of riding it back that they took the train," Coppola said. "Shortly after that, [the Cleveland owners] took out a full-page ad saying, ‘We’ll pay $5,000 to anyone who can prove that this ship is unsafe.’”

Eventually, The Eastland was sold to a Michigan-based company, which was running it on the day it capsized in Chicago.

Coppola added that the issues of public corruption explored in the documentary are as relevant today as they were a century ago.

The documentary airs at 10 p.m. Aug. 3 on Western Reserve Public Media, channels 45/49.

Eastland disaster
SS Eastland
Cedar Point
Lake Erie
Cleveland
Eastland: The Shipwreck That Shook America

Divers Discover an 1899 Great Lakes Shipwreck

By Elizabeth Miller Mar 22, 2018
The Margaret Olwill
Historical Collection of the Great Lakes/Bowling Green State University

A group of underwater explorers has announced the discovery of the Margaret Olwill, a steam barge that sank in Lake Erie in 1899. As Great Lakes Today’s Elizabeth Miller reports, a Cleveland native found the shipwreck last summer.

The Margaret Olwill was on its way to Cleveland at the end of June 1899, carrying 900 tons of limestone and 12 passengers. Caught in a storm, the captain tried to make a turn and the ship rolled over on its side. The steam barge sank in Lake Erie off the coast of Lorain, Ohio.

New shipwreck discovery might be Lake Erie’s oldest

By Elizabeth Miller Apr 28, 2018
An image of Side Scan Sonar Image of Excavation Areas Outlined in Red of the target believed to the Lake Serpent.
TOM KOWALCZK / CLUE

Cleveland Underwater Explorers may have discovered Lake Erie’s oldest shipwreck, the Lake Serpent.

The group first discovered the wreck back in 2015.  Over the years, they have narrowed hundreds of possible shipwrecks down to three based on size and possible location. The group says the wreck is most likely the 47-foot, two-masted Lake Serpent.

Carrying stone from the Lake Erie islands and bound for Cleveland, the ship sank in 1829.  There were six people on board, according to news reports from the time.

Ohio's Oldest Shipwreck Could Join the National Register of Historic Places

By Elizabeth Miller Sep 25, 2017
photo of The Anthony Wayne
WIKIMEDIA

Ohio’s oldest shipwreck could be joining the National Register of Historic Places. Recommended by the state’s historic preservation board this month, the Anthony Wayne would be the first shipwreck in Ohio waters to receive the designation. Great Lakes Today’s Elizabeth Miller has details.

In 1850, the Anthony Wayne, a steamer, sank after an explosion, killing all of its passengers. The ship sank about seven miles northwest of Vermillion, west of Cleveland.