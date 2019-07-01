Cleveland Preps for MLB All-Star Game

By 5 minutes ago
  • logo for 2019 All-Star game
    Cleveland will host Major League Baseball's All-Star game.
    MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

It's All-Star Week in Cleveland. The MLB game will be played Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field. 

The City of Cleveland is providing detour information to help people avoid congested areas of downtown. According to a press release from the mayor's office both Lakeside Ave. and St. Clair Ave. are closed in preparation for the All-Star Game and will remain closed through July 17th. A full list of road closures during the All-Star Game can be found here.

With temperatures forecast to be in the 80s, attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and opt for comfortable shoes. The FAA will be imposing flight restrictions, and flying drones will be not be allowed. A full list of items prohibited during the All-Star Game can be found here.

All-Star Game week brings with it dozens of activities which will be available throughout the week. Activities include concerts, races, a VR tournament, and more. The week culminates with the MLB All-Star Game on July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tags: 
MLB All-Star game
MLB
road closures
prohibited items

Related Content

The View From Pluto: All-Star Games and NFL Draft Underscore Cleveland's Rebound

By May 29, 2019
clevelandbrowns.com

Northeast Ohio will be the center of the pro sports world over the next several years. This July, Progressive Field hosts the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. In 2021, the city has been awarded as the site of the NFL Draft. In 2022, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will host the NBA All-Star Game.