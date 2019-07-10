Cleveland Physician Involved in Developing Innovations in Kidney Care

By 50 seconds ago
  • Photo of a kidney dialysis patient
    Changes to the kidney care system could make it easier for patients to get treatment.
    SHUTTERSHOCK

A Cleveland Clinic Physician is cautiously optimistic about President Trump’s order to overhaul kidney care.

Nephrologist Dr. John Sedor attended the announcement in Washington Wednesday. Sedor is chair of the steering committee for The Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX), a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology to accelerate innovation in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases.  

Sedor has been working on innovations including providing dialysis in a patient’s home.

Sedor said educating patients on their options for care is important, but the system should be flexible to accommodate patients’ needs.

“You don’t want to swing from one model where almost everybody has in-center dialysis to another model where you force people to have home therapy because that’s not appropriate for all patients and some patients don’t want it.”

Sedor said one potential model would create new reimbursements that may encourage transplants and home treatment. He said it’s important to remember these models are new and will be tested over the next five years to determine what works and what needs to change.

Tags: 
Kidney care
kidney dialysis
Organ transplants
John Sedor
Cleveland Clinic

Related Content

Exploradio: A Listener Asks Why a Cure For Diabetes Remains Elusive? We Follow the Science.

By Jun 3, 2019
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

WKSU asked listeners for ideas for what to explore in the next episode of our Exploradio science series.

We had some great suggestions. When the ideas were put to a vote, the top choice was –

“Is enough being done to find a cure for type-1 diabetes…?”

In this week’s Exploradio, we try to find the answer.

Around 1.25 million Americans have type-1, or insulin dependent diabetes.

Rich Janus is one of them.

Cleveland Clinic Announces First Successful In-Utero Surgery on Fetus With Spina Bifida

By Jun 21, 2019
A photo of two surgeons
Cleveland Clinic

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic performed Ohio’s first successful in-utero surgery.

Surgeons operated on a fetus diagnosed with spina bifida, a defect that affects the development of the spine which can lead to brain damage.

Dr. Darrell Cass led the surgical team. He has performed more than 100 fetal surgeries at other hospitals.