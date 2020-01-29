Cleveland Memory Project Is Crowdsourcing Assistance

A project to catalog historical images of Cleveland is asking for the public’s help.

The Cleveland Memory Project, housed at Cleveland State University, has been working since the mid 1990s to make local history available online.

Special Collections Librarian Bill Barrow said they have more than 500,000 images from the old Cleveland Press Newspaper.

He said they need help adding information to each image.

Barrow said the collection includes upwards of 2 Million photos.

“Properly describing them into the catalog so that people can effectively search them is a more labor-intensive operation that demands some skill and familiarity with Cleveland history and making good library-like terms,” Barrow said.

Barrow said those interested in helping can contact him at the Cleveland State Library.

Since 2002 the Cleveland Memory Project has expanded to include postcards, e-books and nearly 2 million photos.