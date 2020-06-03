As Cleveland Lifts Daytime Curfew, Streets Remain Empty, but for How Long?

By 15 minutes ago
  • photo of Progressive Field SWAT team
    Although the streets in downtown Cleveland are mostly empty, a SWAT team has been placed near Progressive Field. The central business district has been under a curfew for most of the time since Saturday's protests.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Businesses in Downtown Cleveland opened today for the first time since last weekend’s protests over the killing of George Floyd. The city has imposed curfews since Saturday.

Deon Sankey was outside, taking a break from cleaning up at the bar where he works near Progressive Field. He says there will likely be more peaceful protests. And he says people need to understand the difference between a protest and a riot.

“Protest is when you stand up for what you believe in, in peace. A riot is destruction. Whenever I hear that word ‘riot’ I think of destruction. And I think a lot of people took advantage of that so they could loot, steal, and destroy. And for what? That’s what I believe.”

Eugene Platts is a lifelong Clevelander.  He also supports the peaceful protests, and agrees there are likely to be more.

“If there’s such a thing as the greater good, it’s in those protesters.  And I do believe it’s impacting people across the nation.”

The streets from Ohio City to Cleveland State are still largely empty of cars and people. A SWAT team has been placed on the plaza between Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Tags: 
George Floyd
Cleveland police protests
Downtown Cleveland

Related Content

DeWine: 'There Is Racism in Ohio and Across the Country'

By Jun 2, 2020
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine dedicated most of his press conference about the coronavirus Tuesday to discussing racism in the state. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Says Calming Community Unrest Begins with Listening

By Jun 1, 2020
city of Akron
SHANE WYNN / AKRON STOCK

Akron was among cities around the country where people gathered Saturday to protest the killing of George Floyd,  a black man in Minneapolis. The white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck is now charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

As they have elsewhere, the protests in Akron turned violent, with protestors shattering windows in buildings and city vehicles, and throwing rocks. Akron Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Mayor Dan Horrigan talked about how the city will work to resolve community unrest.

PHOTOS: Protests Continue For A Second Day In Downtown Cincinnati

By Jennifer Merritt & Ronny Salerno May 31, 2020

Downtown Cincinnati saw its second protest on Saturday following one on Friday that was largely peaceful but escalated into violence. Protests in honor of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis who died in police custody, are taking place all over the nation, as well as throughout Ohio. 

Trump Says He'll Deploy Military To States If They Don't Stop Violent Protests

By Jun 1, 2020

Updated at 9:31 p.m. ET

Escalating his rhetoric during a period of roiling national crises, President Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the U.S. military to cities or states that don't take "necessary" actions to halt violent protests, saying the armed forces will "quickly solve the problem for them."

Trump's Rose Garden remarks came as just across the street, law enforcement officers deployed tear gas and shot rubber bullets to forcefully disperse peaceful protesters. Washington, D.C., had set a curfew Monday of 7 p.m. ET.