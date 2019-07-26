Cleveland Library Celebrates 150th Anniversary

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Cyril Lancelin
    French artist Cyril Lancelin has worked with LAND Studio in Cleveland on inflatable scultpures that will be part of the Cleveland Public Library's 150th birthday party Saturday.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Cleveland Public Library is celebrating its 150th birthday tomorrow with a daylong street fair. The event at the main branch in downtown Cleveland will include a parade, a Ferris wheel, and performance artists.

But CEO Felton Thomas said it’s not just a commemoration, but a way to show that the library has evolved with technology to meet the needs of the public.

“Kids will be able to go online, accessing and playing eSports games and those kinds of things. You’ll also see introductions of our digital public library. So a lot of the things that people don’t generally think that we do here around technology will be on display,” Thomas said.

He added there will be tours of the library’s special collections, including historic photos and maps of Cleveland, as well as the world’s largest collection of material on playing chess.

During the festival, artist Glen Infante will be creating a painting, “Book Seat.”

“I wanted to create a piece that represents youth and learning and something that we can all relate to,” he said.

The festival takes place in the Eastman Reading Garden, which will be decorated with inflatable sculptures by artist Cyril Lancelin. He said the use of circles is partly a tribute to the library’s longevity.

“It’s [like] renewal and a rebirth. For books, too: you finish a book and start reading it again,” he said.

Lancelin’s sculptures will remain in the garden through October.

Also appearing at the festival are New York Times bestselling author Eric Litwin (original author of “Pete the Cat”) and comedian Roy Wood, Jr.

Tags: 
Cleveland Public Library
digital literacy
Downtown Cleveland
Cyril Lancelin
Felton Thomas
Glen Infante

Related Content

Shakespeare's First Folio Goes on Display in Downtown Cleveland

By Vivian Goodman Jun 30, 2016
title page of First Folio
The Folger Shakespeare Library / The Folger Shakespeare Library

One of the world’s oldest and rarest books is on display in downtown Cleveland. Shakespeare’s First Folio is on a nationwide tour and one of the stops is the Cleveland Public Library. 

A uniformed guard is stationed outside a small, locked room on the third floor of the main library. This is a secure and hallowed space.

“Very much so. This is the room we call the treasure room,” says Pam Eyerdam, fine arts and special collections manager at Cleveland Public Library.  

Stark Library's Tena Wilson Heads to Cleveland with a Concept of Libraries Way Beyond Books

By Jan 8, 2018
Tena Wilson
OHIO LIBRARY COUNCIL

The head of the Stark County District Library, who has overseen some of the biggest changes among library systems in Ohio, has been named the new chief operating officer of the Cleveland Public Library. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze talked with Tena Wilson about why libraries must move beyond books.