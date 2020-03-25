Cleveland International Film Festival, Orchestra, Rock Hall Adapting Programming Amid Coronavirus

By 25 seconds ago
  • photo of Tower City
    This was to be the film fest's final year at Tower City before shifting to Playhouse Square. Now, the CIFF is shifting to a virtual format for this year.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Several of Cleveland’s most well-known arts institutions are adapting operations to connect with people during the coronavirus pandemic.

During what should have been opening week, the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival announced a virtual film fest, with the annual trailer online, a podcast, and even a streaming service. Subscribers can watch several of the features and shorts that audiences would have been able to see at Tower City Cinemas, if the film fest were happening now. There’s also an online collection of streaming films from past festivals that's open to the public.

The move came just as The Cleveland Orchestra canceled its season through the end of May, with a promise to release online videos for families and children in the coming weeks.

And the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which recently rescheduled its annual induction ceremony from May to November, opened its online vault to allow access to videos from induction ceremonies going back to 1986. It also is offering educational materials online for teachers and students.

Tags: 
CIFF
#CIFF44
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Cleveland Orchestra
coronavirus

Related Content

Cleveland International Film Festival Canceled Over Health Concerns

By Mar 11, 2020
photo of Tower City
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The 44th Cleveland International Film Festival has been canceled according to a statement issued today:

"While we are saddened that our film loving audience will not have the opportunity to experience CIFF44’s amazing films and talented filmmakers, we understand the City’s obligation to protect the health and safety of all residents. We regret not having the opportunity to celebrate our three decades at Tower City Center. But we look forward to presenting CIFF45, April 7-18, 2021, at our new and permanent home in Playhouse Square.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction Ceremony

By Mar 12, 2020
photo of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
CHRIS WALLIS / WKSU

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is postponing its 2020 inductions amid concerns over Coronavirus.

The ceremony had been slated to take place May 2 in Cleveland. Ticket holders will still be able to attend once a new date is set. An email is being sent to outline the procedures for refunds.

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris says, in the meantime, fans can connect with the past 35 years' worth of inductees through a new website.

After 30 Years at Tower City, Cleveland International Film Fest to Move to Playhouse Square

By Jan 23, 2020
photo of Tower City
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Cleveland International Film Fest will move next year from its longtime home at Tower City to Playhouse Square.