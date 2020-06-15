Cleveland Indian Community Rallies in Support of Black Lives Matter

By 11 minutes ago
  • photo of Hrishue Mahalaha
    Hrishue Mahalaha (center) helped organize the Indians For Black Lives Matter rally, which began at the Indian Cultural Garden in Cleveland and ended with participants taking a knee for 8:46 in honor of George Floyd.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Indian-Americans in Cleveland rallied Sunday in support of Black Lives Matter.

Starting at the Indian Cultural Gardens, the group marched, discussed, and took a knee for 8:46 in honor of George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer.  

Nivi Engineer helped organize the group Indians For Black Lives Matter, and closed the rally on Sunday by asking the crowd, 'which side of history do we want to be on?'
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Charesha Barrett from Cleveland was there and says she’s glad Indians and African-Americans have started working together.

“Normally, Asians were considered a model minority and they didn’t ruffle any feathers. Now, people are saying, ‘How can we help those people, such as African-Americans, to push ahead?’”

Attorney Subodh Chandra -- who was on the legal team representing Tamir Rice’s family in its suit against the City of Cleveland -- says solidarity between Northeast Ohio’s Black and South Asian communities is important.

“Our successful existence in this great nation has occurred because we are standing on the shoulders of the sacrifices made by the African-American community.”

The Indians For Black Lives Matter group plans to hold eight events this year to attract 5,000 more people to the movement in Northeast Ohio. They’re also launching a petition drive in support of police reform legislation currently before the U.S. Senate.

Tags: 
Cleveland police protests
Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter Cleveland
#Indians4BLM

Related Content

No Clash in Akron for Police and News Media

By Jun 8, 2020
photo of police in gear
JOSH TROCHE

Reports from around the country show journalists arrested and some seriously injured by police during the recent protests over the death of George Floyd. So far, that’s not the case in Akron.

The Legacy of Segregation Lives On in Today's Generation of African-Americans

By Feb 24, 2017
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

The generation of African-Americans who lived under Jim Crow is dying off, but the impact of segregation lives on according to sociologist Ruth Thompson-Miller. 

She teaches at the University of Dayton and spoke this week at Kent State University.

Her work focuses on what she calls segregation stress syndrome, a collective legacy of living in a two-tiered society.

Ruth Thompson-Miller began her research career collecting the stories of elderly black Americans who grew up in the Jim Crow era of segregation.

Attorney Criticizes Restrictive Cleveland Curfew

By & Jun 4, 2020
a photo of a protester in Cleveland.
TAYLOR HAGGERTY / WCPN

Cleveland has been under a curfew since Saturday, when protests against the police brutality in Minneapolis that led to the death of George Floyd, turned violent.

The curfew restricts activity from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the Central Business District and the W. 25th Market District and is in effect until tomorrow, at this point.