Cleveland Group Looks to Better Connect Downtown to Lakefront

Labor Day Weekend traditionally marks the end of summer and many Northeast Ohio families may look to enjoy the weekend at Lake Erie. A Cleveland group is trying to advance the conversation around better connecting downtown Cleveland to the lakefront.

Proposed Lakefront Developments

The Green Ribbon Coalition wants to bring the community into the development plans through panels and citizen advocacy.

Ted Ferringer is a board member for the organization. He says Green Ribbon’s main goal right now is sparking a conversation about the lakefront.

“We want to, you know, really bring together and connect all the parties in these conversations and we’re trying to take a (position) that we’re not adversarial about it.”

Ferringer says the coalition’s main priorities are developing plans for a land bridge between downtown and the lakefront, reconnecting Gordon Park to Lake Erie by shifting I-90 to the south and reexamining the need for a highway at Dead Man’s Curve to the east of downtown.

Green Ribbon is also hoping to create a conversation about the future of Burke Lakefront Airport, which covers 450 acres. Its northern boundary is 3 miles of Lake Erie shoreline.