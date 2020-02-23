Cleveland Faith Coalition's New Director Plans to Keep Pushing for Crisis Centers

Greater Cleveland Congregations holds a public event Thursday to urge Cuyahoga County to open crisis diversion centers.

Keisha Krumm is the new director of Greater Cleveland Congregations.

Keisha Krumm took over leadership of the coalition of faith organizations in November and the diversion centers are one of her first priorities.

In 2017, GCC dropped its opposition to the Quicken Loans Arena public funding deal. And in exchange, the county promised it would consider building mental health and addiction crisis centers to divert people from county jail.

She says she won’t shy away from political battles in the future.

“So we’ll be a 9-year-old organization in June and we haven’t gone anywhere and we’re not going anywhere and we’re committed to continuing to do this work,” Krumm said.

In its new budget, Cuyahoga County included $2 million to build the first facility, though plans have yet to be released.