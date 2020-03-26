Cleveland Company Testing Possible Therapy For Deadly COVID-19 Complication

By Anna Huntsman 1 hour ago
Originally published on March 26, 2020 5:15 pm

Athersys, a biotechnology company in Cleveland, has been developing a possible therapy for serious medical conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) – one of the more concerning complications caused by COVID-19.

ARDS is a type of respiratory failure characterized by inflammation of the lungs. Currently, there are no approved drugs to treat ARDS. Chinese researchers in Wuhan found COVID-19 patients had a high death rate if they also developed ARDS. 

Athersys developed a stem cell therapy called MultiStem and began testing it on ARDS patients in 2015.

Results of the early stage clinical trial showed the patients who were administered the treatment had lower mortality rates, shorter stays in the ICU and were off ventilators sooner, according to the company.

Athersys CEO Gil Van Bokkelen said the company is now working with the FDA to fast-track a clinical trial testing whether MultiStem could help COVID-19 patients who have developed ARDS.

“We’re hopeful that we can actually get this trial formalized and up and running in a matter of weeks, not months, and that’s really our near-term goal,” he said.

Bokkelen said the company is working with many partners in developing the trial, including the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), an agency under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Bokkelen said BARDA approached the company about studying MultiStem’s efficacy for COVID-19-induced ARDS patients back in January.

He said BARDA is interested in MultiStem because it could help with future outbreaks. He said when viral outbreaks occur, initial treatments that are developed are often geared toward the specific pathogen, but they might not be relevant to other pathogens.

“Our therapy is…basically focusing on the problem that the virus causes in the body, which is a severe lung inflammation, and works through a variety of different mechanisms to help the lung function get better, help the patient get better, and ultimately get them on the path to recovery," he said.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS
Athersys
MultiStem

Related Content

Ohio's Top Health Official: State Could See 6,000 COVID-19 Cases a Day

By 4 hours ago
a photo of graph of Ohio's predicted curve
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Although Gov. Mike DeWine didn't issue any new orders during Thursday's press conference, Ohio's top health official wanted Ohioans to know what they're doing is helping the health care system.  "Ohio, what you're doing is absolutely saving lives," said Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health.  As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 867 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths have been confirmed in the state. But Acton said it could be far worse if residents weren't staying home and social distancing. However, there's more work to do. 

Poll: Ohioans Approve Of DeWine, Trump's Coronavirus Response

By Taylor Haggerty 1 hour ago

A new poll found Ohioans approve of Gov. Mike DeWine’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Administered by Baldwin Wallace University, the poll looked at attitudes of registered voters ahead of the 2020 election in four Midwestern states: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Researchers originally aimed to assess attitudes on racism, sexism and environmentalism, said Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute Assistant Director Lauren Copeland, but pivoted to focus on the coronavirus at the last minute.

New Data Shows Middle Age Groups in Ohio Hard Hit by COVID-19

By Mar 25, 2020
a photo of Amy Acton
THE OHIO CHANNEL

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton shared new information Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio. The data included a graph showing the ages of people who've been infected by the virus. There are a number of cases among those age 40 to 50 and Dr. Acton indicated there is a fatality rate in that age group of 1 in 250. 