Cleveland Clinic Opens Food Allergy Treatment Center

  • a photo of Cleveland Clinic in Strongsville
    The Food Allergy Center will be located at Cleveland Clinic's Strongsville Family Health Center
People with food allergies have a new option for treatment in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Clinic opened its Food Allergy Center in Strongsville this week.

The facility offers personalized care to pediatric and adult patients.

Sandra Hong, M.D. is the director of Cleveland Clinic's new Food Allergy Center
Center director Sandra Hong, MD said patients with food allergies experience unique challenges beyond diet.

“I’ve asked my patients ‘Have you ever been bullied?’" Dr. Hong said. "Because the numbers are, if you have just one food allergy you have a 25% chance of having been bullied in some way. If you have multiple food allergies, which is extremely common, you have a 50% chance of being bullied at some point,” Dr. Hong said. 

The center includes a team of pediatric psychologists, allergists, and registered dietitians to work with patients. Hong said the center works with patients and parents to help treat allergy-related anxiety.

