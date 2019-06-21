Cleveland Clinic Announces First Successful In-Utero Surgery on Fetus With Spina Bifida

By Jun 21, 2019
  • A photo of two surgeons
    Dr. Darrell Cass leads a team during a successful in-utero surgery, a first in Ohio.
    Cleveland Clinic

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic performed Ohio’s first successful in-utero surgery.

Surgeons operated on a fetus diagnosed with spina bifida, a defect that affects the development of the spine which can lead to brain damage.

Dr. Darrell Cass led the surgical team. He has performed more than 100 fetal surgeries at other hospitals.

“This operation went as well as it possibly could. So, the baby had what we call reversal of the Chiari malformation, which is a marker of a successful repair,” Cass said.

Cass says the surgery does not cure spina bifida, but gives it the child the best chances of being able to walk independently and avoid a buildup of fluid around the brain.

The baby was born at 36 ½ weeks and nearly to term, which Cass said is an excellent result following fetal surgery.

Tags: 
Cleveland Clinic
fetal surgery
spina bifida
birth defect
surgery

Related Content

Remembering an Opera Singer Who Still Hit the High Notes After Two Double-Lung Transplants

By Apr 27, 2019
Charity Tillemann-Dick

Editor's Note:  Soprano Charity Tillemann-Dick, a singer whose voice reached new heights after two double-lung transplants at the Cleveland Clinic, passed away this week at the age of 35. Tillemann-Dick is survived by her loved ones and her talent is celebrated by the countless ears that were lucky enough to hear her sing.

She spoke with WKSU’s Mark Arehart in Oct. 2017 about her journey, her involvement at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Innovation Summit and her book, "The Encore: A Memoir in Three Acts."

Exploradio: A Listener Asks Why a Cure For Diabetes Remains Elusive? We Follow the Science.

By Jun 3, 2019
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

WKSU asked listeners for ideas for what to explore in the next episode of our Exploradio science series.

We had some great suggestions. When the ideas were put to a vote, the top choice was –

“Is enough being done to find a cure for type-1 diabetes…?”

In this week’s Exploradio, we try to find the answer.

Around 1.25 million Americans have type-1, or insulin dependent diabetes.

Rich Janus is one of them.

A Year After Spinal Surgery, A $94,031 Bill Feels Like A Backbreaker

By Jun 17, 2019

Spinal surgery made it possible for Liv Cannon to plant her first vegetable garden.

"It's a lot of bending over and lifting the wheelbarrow and putting stakes in the ground," the 26-year-old says as she surveys the tomatillos, cherry tomatoes and eggplants growing in raised beds behind her house in Austin, Texas. "And none of that I could ever do before."

For the first 24 years of her life, Cannon's activities were limited by chronic pain and muscle weakness.