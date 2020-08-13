Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Wednesday allowing its finance committee to investigate the actions of entities involved in the recent House Bill 6 corruption scandal. The resolution includes the ability to issue subpoenas for witnesses.
Cleveland City Council Passes Resolution to Investigate House Bill 6 Scandal
By Abigail Bottar • 28 minutes ago
