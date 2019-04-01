Cleveland City Council is Launching Panel on Lake Erie Water Quality

By Apr 1, 2019
  • Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
    The focus of the new panel is to come up with a plan of action for dealing with things like toxic algal blooms, which have threatened the lake's western basin while also having an impact near Cleveland.
    WKSU

A new Cleveland City Council subcommittee is meeting for the first time today, and its focus is to figure out how to improve Lake Erie’s water quality.

Council President Kevin Kelley says he’s encouraged by the focus on the lake’s health by Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed $900 million water quality initiative. However, President Donald Trump had proposed cutting Great Lakes Restoration funds by 90 percent – then, at a rally in Michigan last week, said he would reverse that decision. Kelley says it’s a volatile issue.

“Let me just put it this way: I don’t trust anything that the President says at a rally or in a tweet until I see it in a budget document.”

Kelley says today’s meeting will set a schedule for hearings that will include scientists, the Army Corps of Engineers and people who fish on Lake Erie. He hopes to announce a plan of action for keeping the lake clean by late June – just about the time of the events marking 50 years since the Cuyahoga River Fire which prompted a national environmental movement.

Tags: 
Lake Erie Algae
Cleveland City Council
Cuyahoga River fire
Kevin Kelley
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Related Content

A DIY Project Aims to Gather More Data About Lake Algae

By Sep 27, 2018
Algae Bloom seen from Lake Erie
NOAA / GLERL

A crowd sourcing effort is in the works to monitor toxic algae that is polluting Lake Erie.

University of Akron science professor Hunter King and his students are developing affordable, do-it-yourself measuring devices that the public will be able to build or buy.

King says they want to get materials in the hands of volunteer groups and schools to measure local water sources.

Farmers Respond to Water Quality Delay

By Nov 2, 2018
A photo of Lake Erie
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Kasich administration says it’s disappointed in a commission’s vote Thursday to delay action on the governor’s executive order creating tougher rules on farm runoff to clean Lake Erie. But farmers say they’re already implementing water quality practices so the state still has time to work on the issue.

Ohio Farm Bureau president Frank Burkett says farmers are already taking major steps to manage their nutrients, so fertilizer doesn’t run off their land and contribute to toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie.

Plan to Upgrade the Early Warning System for Lake Erie Algal Blooms Gets a Boost

By Jul 26, 2018
Satellite view of algae August 3, 2014
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Nearly $600,000 in federal grant money is on its way to improve the early warning system for algal blooms in Lake Erie.  The funding will be used to upgrade data gathering and public access to what’s learned.

The dollars are going to the Great Lakes Observing System, which coordinates information from federal, state and local agencies monitoring the lake.

GLOS Communications Director Kristin Schrader said the plan is to refine analysis of lake data so that algal blooms are spotted early and that warnings about them are accurate.