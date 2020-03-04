Cleveland City Council Considering Effort to Declare Racism a Public Health Crisis

By 6 minutes ago
  • photo of Cleveland City Hall
    Councilman Blaine Griffin says the measure grew from his research into the World Health Organization's definition of a public health crisis.
    GOOGLEMAPS

Cleveland City Council is considering an ordinance that would declare racism to be a public health crisis. Councilman Blaine Griffin says it’s the first step toward addressing how racism affects society.

Griffin says issues which bring down life expectancy – such as violence and industrial pollution – have been caused by centuries of racist policies.

“You have Jim Crow laws. You have redlining that many of our communities have experienced. We believe that all of these activities – that were government-sponsored activities – have led to the lack of affordable housing. Poor housing conditions. Health disparities. Educational gaps.”

The ordinance needs to be reviewed by council’s finance committee before a vote. If approved, Griffin says a coalition of civil rights and community organizations will form a working group to explore the issues caused by racism. He cites the NAACP, Urban League of Greater Cleveland, United Way of Greater Cleveland, Birthing Beautiful Communities, YWCA of Greater Cleveland, and First Year Cleveland as the groups that will then come up with ways to address these issues through public policy.

Tags: 
Cleveland City Council
Blaine Griffin
Racism

Related Content

Awareness of Racism Sparks a Conversation in Downtown Akron

By Tim Rudell Mar 29, 2018
Conversatons at Quaker Square
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

A public discussion called “It’s Time to Talk: Forums on Race” drew a sell-out crowd at Quaker Square in Akron Wednesday.  It also involved the revival of a meeting format long used by Native Americans to assure democratic group conversations.

Artists Call on Cuyahoga Arts & Culture to Address Institutional Racism

By Philip de Oliveira Dec 13, 2017
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture logo

A group of artists says Cuyahoga Arts & Culture has awarded a disproportionate number of its grants to white artists. The group is recommending a number of changes and a public apology.