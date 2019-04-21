Cleanup Crew at Summit Lake Sees a Decrease in Litter

  • photo of tires and trash
    Although some large trash items were still found in and around Summit Lake during Saturday's cleanup, the executive director of Keep Akron Beautiful, Jacqui Ricchiuti, says dumping at the site has been declining for the past decade.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

More than 250 volunteers were at Summit Lake in Akron over the weekend for the first large-scale clean-up of the year.

The event was organized by Keep Akron Beautiful, which has hosted similar events at Summit Lake for close to a decade. A spokeswoman says each year, there’s been less trash and less dumping of large objects in and around the lake, which is a focal point for the neighborhood.

Sheldon Owens lives nearby, in Kenmore, and says the lake’s recovery has been amazing thanks to continuous cleanup efforts.

“Growing up over here, it was nasty. And seeing it now – everything painted, like the trash cans – and seeing less stuff in the lake. It’s wonderful.”

Teresa Meekins from Akron was there with her two grade-school aged children. She says she wanted to participate after hearing about the lake’s pollution from co-workers who volunteered last year.

“We found 15 alcohol bottles and just tons of plastic bags and plastic bottles. I think it opened their eyes to what the communities around us – that may not be as fortunate as they are – are up against on a daily basis.”

Keep Akron Beautiful will be hosting smaller cleanups at Summit Lake – and supporting events in other neighborhoods -- throughout the year. Information is available here.

Summit Lake Build Corps
Summit Lake Pump House
summit lake

