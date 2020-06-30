City Offers Help for Akron Residents Struggling to Pay High Water and Sewer Bills

By & 1 minute ago
  • photo of Akron Water Reclamation plant
    The city is offering assistance to those under economic distress due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    MARK AREHART / WKSU

Help is being made available for Akron water and sewer customers struggling to pay utility bills due to economic hardship from the effects of COVID-19.

Akron Cares, a local charitable program, is available to help offset bills for those in need. It's funded by private donations from individuals and corporations, including residents helping their neighbors during these trying economic times. Akron residents can qualify for Akron Cares funding if their household income is less than 300% of the federal poverty level, if they are enrolled in qualifying social assistance programs or if they have experienced loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan stated in a press release, “In Akron, we know that many families already struggled to pay their water bills even before being hit with a pandemic, record high unemployment, and extreme social and economic stress. The crises of the last few months have only highlighted the importance of clean water and sanitation to our community, and the extraordinary financial burden of the city’s strict and inflexible consent decree ... I am simply unwilling to leave our customers in need without options or relief."

Horrigan had previously stopped all water service disconnections for Akron residents. As of March 12, Akron has not been issuing disconnection notices. The statewide moratorium on water service disconnections is set to expire on July 10. Horrigan has extended Akron's to August 1. 

To apply for Akron Cares funding, click here. Applications will be processed on a first come, first serve basis. 

  

Tags: 
Akron
Mayor Dan Horrigan
akron water department
Akron sewer
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic
Ohio unemployment

Related Content

Morning Headlines: Nursing Home Outdoor Visits Begin in July; Akron Schools Discuss Reopening Plans

By & 13 hours ago
Nurse with elderly patient in nursing home.
Matthias Zomer / PEXELS

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 30:

In West Akron, Coronavirus Testing Offered in Area Hard Hit by COVID-19

By Jun 27, 2020
photo of Summa Health coronavirus testing
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Hundreds of people lined up in West Akron for free, in-car coronavirus testing. The parking lot at House of The Lord Church was filled with the sound of idling cars on Saturday morning as people crept toward a row of doctors and technicians from Summa Health and Summit County Public Health. 