City of Green to Place NARCAN Kits in Hotels

By 15 minutes ago
  • Narcan kit
    Hotels in Green can now get NARCAN to fight opioid overdoses.
    AMANDA RABINOWITZ / WKSU

A new initiative in Green aims to prevent overdose deaths. The city was in the national spotlight in 2016 when a teenager overdosed in a hotel in Green.

Now, the city will equip several hotels with emergency NARCAN kits that can be used to reverse an opioid overdose. While Green has seen declining numbers of overdoses in the past four years, a disproportionate percentage happen near the city’s three I-77 exits.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said more than half of overdoses in Green are transients.

“We’re very enthusiastic about heightening the awareness of opioid overdoses, at those businesses and within our community, so we can respond when there is an emergency.”

Hotels can volunteer to have the NARCAN in their lobbies and be trained to use it as well as spot an overdose.

The program is being paid for by the Summit County Health Department.

Ohio opioid crisis
Heroin
City of Green
Gerard Neugebauer
addiction

