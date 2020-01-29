City of Akron to Purchase New Safety Equipment and Repave More Roads

By Taylor Haggerty 2 minutes ago
  • photo of equipment at an Akron fire station
    Akron Fire Truck
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron will spend close to $16 million dollars on safety services and road repair this year. The city Wednesday released its plans for the Safety & Streets fund, financed by an income tax levy passed in 2017.

The police and fire departments will receive about $5 million dollars each to replace vehicles, including 28 police cruisers and two fire engines. The money will also partially fund a new fire station.

City spokesperson Ellen Lander-Nischt says the city was not able to invest as much into vehicle maintenance and repair prior to the levy. "We still have a lot of vehicles that are in need of replacement, so every year we’re just trying to really replace a lot of those oldest, most worn out vehicles," Lander-Nischt said.

The remaining funds will go toward maintaining police and fire department staffing levels and repaving city streets.

“Obviously, we need to always be looking to replace people who are leaving for retirement and other means, but I think it’s a topic of conversation."

The city also plans to replace a fire station in 2021. A portion of the funds will go toward that project.

Tags: 
Akron Police Department
Akron Fire Department
Akron
Akron News

Related Content

Akron Shows Off New Fire Stations in Downtown, Middlebury

By Sep 12, 2019
Akron Fire Station 4
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The city of Akron invited residents to have a look inside its two new fire stations at ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday.

Residents got to see how the city is spending Issue 4 money at the fire stations in Middlebury and downtown.

Akron's Fire Department Installs a New Alert System for All Stations

By Tim Rudell Jan 2, 2019
photo of equipment at an Akron fire station
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron’s new computer-controlled alarm system for its fire stations is designed to reduce response times and save lives.  But it may also have a life-saving side-benefit for firefighters, because of the way it uses measured tones to alert them. 

Heart attacks and stress-related health crises kill more firefighters than all other hazards of the job combined.  Deputy Akron Fire Chief Charles Twigg says the shock of sudden alerts from deafening horns or bells is a contributor to that problem, and that research shows it’s a cumulative contributor over time.

Akron Restarts Academy to Boost Police Ranks

By Dec 9, 2019
photo of clyde cox
JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The Akron Police Department will boost its numbers by about 10 percent in the next six months. Forty-five cadets have begun intensive training in the first Akron Police Academy since the city ended its training program in 2008.  