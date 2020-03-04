City of Akron to Invest $475,000 in Bounce Innovation Hub

The City of Akron is investing $475,000 in the Bounce Innovation Hub to further its future success.

The Bounce Innovation Hub has focused its efforts on serving women and minority entrepreneurs to expand its clientele.

In return, the city will receive access to Bounce’s facility, including holding private meetings without a rental fee and having a desk in its co-working space.

Bounce’s Chief Marketing Officer Jeanine Black says the investment helps Bounce’s mission to be a more inclusive and accessible resource for women and minority entrepreneurs.

“Our numbers have really gone up, which is very encouraging, and these funds will only help us continue that work," Black says.

The city will pay Bounce in increments over three years.

Bounce also hopes to use the money to hold future professional networking and development events for the community.