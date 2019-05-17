City of Akron to Debut Recycle Right Campaign

    Recycle Right aims to teach Akron residents how to better manage recyclable material and reduce contamination
The City of Akron has partnered with local sustainability organizations to institute a Recycle Right campaign. ReWorks and Keep Akron Beautiful will work with the city to teach residents how to properly recycle.

Keep Akron Beautiful CEO, Jacqui Ricchiuti, says people need a refresher on what is recyclable.

“We know that our residents want to recycle and they want to recycle right, but in the past there’s been a lot of mixed messaging about recycling in Akron," Ricchiutti said. "So, we just want to get everybody on the same page and get everybody to be doing things the correct way so that we can protect the environment.”

Starting June 3rd, the organizations will be checking recycling bins and placing informational tags for residents when they see contamination.

The effort is being paid for with grant funds from the Ohio EPA and the national non-profit The Recycling Partnership.

