City of Akron Apologizes For Snow Response, Deploys Extra Crews Ahead of Cold Snap

By 20 minutes ago
  • photo of car stuck in snow
    This sedan got stuck on a residential street in Goodyear Heights. Many side streets in the area had not been plowed on Wednesday afternoon following heavy snow over the weekend.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The City of Akron’s efforts to plow after last weekend’s snowstorm are drawing criticism from some residents – and prompting the city to apologize. 

In Goodyear Heights, a white sedan sits in the middle of the street while its owner hacks away at the ice underneath.  The low-riding vehicle is almost impaled on a block of ice -- only one of the wheels is touching the pavement.  Darnell Boyd stopped to try and push the car out.  He says the city usually does a good job plowing, but this week has been an exception.

“It’s just hard to get around all these streets. None of these side streets is plowed. I just don’t understand it. It’s going to get worse if it freezes up, I can imagine.”

The city has hired extra crews to salt and plow ahead of the freezing temperatures coming this week. A spokeswoman says they plan to re-evaluate plowing procedures in the next few weeks to be able to respond faster in the future.

