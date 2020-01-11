Cincinnati Abortion Clinic Gets Resources to Stay Open

The operators of a Cincinnati abortion clinic that recently lost the variance it needs to stay open believe the problem has been resolved.

Filling gaps

Cincinnati’s only abortion clinic didn’t have a state-mandated transfer agreement with a hospital. Recently the Ohio Department of Health rescinded the variance that allowed the clinic to operate because it didn’t have enough physicians on standby in case of an emergency. But Kersha Deibel, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio region, said that issue has been addressed.

“We have found a fourth backup physician and have submitted all of the paperwork for our variance as well as filed for an administrative hearing with our legal counsel.”

There’s no guarantee the state will accept the new application but the facility will stay open while the clinic waits for a hearing.

Deibel says she doesn’t like the law that requires this but said the clinic has complied with it anyway.

Jumping through hoops

“We jumped through every single hoop that politicians put in our way in order to insure patients continue access to safe, legal abortion.”