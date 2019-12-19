Christina Hagan, Betty Sutton and Other Names From Ohio's Political Past File to Run in 2020

By 3 minutes ago
  • Photo of Christina Hagan
    Christina Hagan -- who served in the Ohio House from 2011-18 -- has filed to run against Tim Ryan, who has served in the U.S. House since 2002.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A slew of Republicans is seeking the chance to unseat Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan next year. Ryan announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president earlier this year, but withdrew from the race in October. He wants a tenth term representing the 13th district which includes the Mahoning Valley and stretches west to include parts of Akron.

Former State Rep. Christina Hagan -- and six other Republicans -- filed to challenge Ryan. Hagan, of Alliance, had represented Ohio's 50th District from 2011 until last year.  During her time in the Statehouse, she sponsored the controversial Heartbeat Bill.  In 2018, she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives 16th Congressional district but lost in the GOP primary to Anthony Gonzalez, despite an endorsement from Congressman Jim Jordan.

Ryan was first elected in 2002 and has received at least 60 percent of the vote, except when he faced a third challenger: former Youngstown-area Congressman Jim Traficant, who ran as an independent in 2002 and 2010.

Hagan is joined in the primary by former Pastor Duane Hennen, Louis G. Lyras, owner of a Youngstown paint firm, Robert J. Santos and Jason Mormando, also of Youngstown, Donald Truex of Rittman, which is actually in the 16h district, and Richard A. Morckel, who ran against Ryan in 2016. Libertarian Michael Fricke of Kent also filed to run in the 13th district.

In other races, Stow City Councilman Mike Rasor (R) has filed to run against incumbent Sandra Kurt (D) for Summit County Clerk of Courts.

For the 9th District Court of Appeals, Judge Julie A. Schafer (R) will face former Congresswoman Betty Sutton (D), who in 2018 was the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rich Cordray.

Tags: 
Tim Ryan
Christina Hagan
Betty Sutton
Mike Rasor
Anthony Gonzalez

Related Content

Controversial "Heartbeat Bill" Passes Ohio House

By Nov 15, 2018
photo of Christina Hagan
RICH BLUE / OHIO CHANNEL

The Ohio House has approved by a vote of 59 to 35 a controversial bill that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Republican Christina Hagan of Alliance is a sponsor of what is called the “heartbeat bill.” She testified for it while wearing her twin infants in a sling across her chest.

“Motherhood isn’t easy but it’s necessary. It’s the reason every one of us are here today. It’s the reason every one of us have a living, beating heart," she said.

GM Partnership to Build New Battery Manufacturing Plant in Lordstown

By & Dec 5, 2019
A banner reading "GM INVEST IN LORDSTOWN" hangs on the fence along the truck gate to the shuttered GM Lordstown Assembly Facility.
CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

General Motors has announced it will create a new manufacturing plant in Lordstown to build high-performing batteries for electric vehicles. The new project is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the Mahoning Valley.

Tim Ryan Withdraws from Presidential Race, Will Seek Reelection to Congress

By Oct 24, 2019
photo of Tim Ryan, Ray Mancini
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has decided to end his pursuit of the Democratic nomination for president. Ryan's decision is no real surprise. He failed to qualify for the debate held Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. And his latest fundraising report indicated he had raised far less than the top candidates. He raised just over $425,000 between July and September, less than half what he had raised during the previous reporting period.  

Lt. Gov. Candidate Sutton Visits Her Alma Mater

By Mitch Felan Oct 31, 2018
photo of Betty Sutton
MITCH FELAN / WKSU

The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor made a stop at Kent State University Wednesday to talk about healthcare, women’s rights and student debt.

Betty Sutton, who graduated from the university, held a meet and greet for students and community members. Sutton said her campaign will stand up for students when it comes to dealing with the growing problem of student debt.