Christian Groups Drop Lawsuit Over South Euclid's LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Law

A conservative Christian organization and a Catholic school have dropped their lawsuit against an Ohio city for its law protecting against LGBTQ discrimination.

The Alliance Defending Freedom has dropped its lawsuit against South Euclid

The Alliance Defending Freedom was representing the Lyceum School against South Euclid’s non-discrimination ordinance, which the school said might threaten its teachings on marriage and gender. The school had claimed there were First Amendment issues involved, but the city’s Keith Benjamin says this is a civil rights issue.

“We can have laws and public policy in our country that protect members of the LGBT community and respect religious freedom. And I think that in South Euclid, that is what we did,” he said.

The group says it’s dropping the suit because it wanted answers on how the law would be enforced. And South Euclid, which was assisted by the ACLU, says the law has an educational exemption and it won’t be applied to the school.