Chinese Auto Glass Maker Expanding Ohio Plant

By 7 minutes ago
  • photo of Fuyao showroom
    Fuyao first moved into the plant in 2014.
    JERRY KENNEY / WYSO

A hundred new jobs and $46 million in new investment is coming to the world’s largest auto glass manufacturing plant – located near Dayton. The Chinese company moved into what was a GM plant in Moraine.

Fuyao has invested $600 million into the plant since 2014, six years after GM shut it down and 2,000 workers lost their jobs. Gov. Mike DeWine said these 100 new employees will join the 2,300 workers at Fuyao.  And he’s hoping for more.

"We asked the chairman to spread the good news among his friends and Chinese companies, because we certainly welcome investment in the Miami Valley, we welcome investment in the state of Ohio," DeWine said.

Fuyao has grown quickly, and was fined more than $724,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over the summer for multiple health and safety hazards. But the company has said it’s “laser focused” on worker safety and product quality.

Tags: 
Fuyao Glass
Miami Valley
OSHA
GM Moraine
General Motors
Foreign investment

Related Content

U.S. Senate Bill to Tighten Regulation of Foreign Investment in U.S. Companies Moves Ahead

By Tim Rudell May 24, 2018
photo of Sherrod Brown
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A bill co-ponsored by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown aimed at curbing national security threats posed by China and other countries got approval from a key Senate committee this week. 

Brown says countries like China have adopted new tactics to acquire sensitive American technologies, such as buying into U.S. companies to get seats on their boards. He maintains the U.S. must update the tools it has to block those threats.

Banning Foreign Investment In Critical Infrastructure Could Hurt Ohio's Economy

By Nov 26, 2019
Money
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

House Republicans are pushing for a ban on foreign entities investing in Ohio's critical infrastructure, such as pipelines and power plants. But an economics professor says this can stifle future development. 

The resolution would force foreign investors with a majority ownership to take their money out of companies deemed to be critical to Ohio's infrastructure, saying that investment leaves Ohio open to a potential threat.