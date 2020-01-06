Chinese Auto Glass Maker Expanding Ohio Plant

A hundred new jobs and $46 million in new investment is coming to the world’s largest auto glass manufacturing plant – located near Dayton. The Chinese company moved into what was a GM plant in Moraine.

DeWine is hoping for further expansion and investment from foreign companies.

Fuyao has invested $600 million into the plant since 2014, six years after GM shut it down and 2,000 workers lost their jobs. Gov. Mike DeWine said these 100 new employees will join the 2,300 workers at Fuyao. And he’s hoping for more.

"We asked the chairman to spread the good news among his friends and Chinese companies, because we certainly welcome investment in the Miami Valley, we welcome investment in the state of Ohio," DeWine said.

Fuyao has grown quickly, and was fined more than $724,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over the summer for multiple health and safety hazards. But the company has said it’s “laser focused” on worker safety and product quality.